Al-Nassr swept aside hosts Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 6-2 on Monday evening in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Global Club flexed their attacking muscle throughout, and Joao Felix stole the limelight with an exceptional display even with Cristiano Ronaldo absent.

Chasing a second win in the continental tournament following the postponement of their clash with the UAE's Al-Wasl, Al-Nassr turned their superiority into six goals shared among several players. Felix drove the dominance. The Portuguese scored twice and set up two more.