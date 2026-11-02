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النصر السعودي - دوري روشن السعوديx/Alnassr_fc
GOAL
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Video: In Ronaldo's absence, hurricane Felix leads Al-Nassr to demolish Pakhtakor

Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite
C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The international star makes the headlines

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

PAT

PAT

Uzbek League

08 Nov 2026

KOK

KOK

Al-Nassr swept aside hosts Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 6-2 on Monday evening in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Global Club flexed their attacking muscle throughout, and Joao Felix stole the limelight with an exceptional display even with Cristiano Ronaldo absent.

Chasing a second win in the continental tournament following the postponement of their clash with the UAE's Al-Wasl, Al-Nassr turned their superiority into six goals shared among several players. Felix drove the dominance. The Portuguese scored twice and set up two more.

  • Félix lights up the clash with a brace and two assists

    The Portuguese star had a hand in the opener too. His magical pass in the 15th minute picked out Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and the Saudi striker lashed a powerful shot into the net. Felix then took matters into his own hands two minutes later, dancing past the Pakhtakor defence inside the box before slotting home.

    He wasn't done there. Felix found the net again in the 32nd minute, latching onto a pass from Senegal's Sadio Mane to complete his brace. Then came a fourth involvement in the 53rd minute, when he whipped in a corner that Abdulelah Al-Amri met with a header.

  • Gharib and Angelo complete Al-Nassr's sextet

    Al-Nassr's Australian coach Ange Postecoglou rang the changes in the second half, and one of them paid off almost immediately. Substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb made it five in the 62nd minute, tucking away a Sadio Mane pass as the visitors kept piling the pressure on their hosts.

    Angelo Gabriel rounded off the half-dozen in the 79th minute. He pounced on a brilliant individual effort from Abdullah Al-Hamdan to find the net, sealing a resounding 6-2 win for Al-Nassr.

  • 8 goal contributions for Felix in two matches

    Félix now has eight goal contributions in his last two matches. Four assists came in the win over Al-Khaleej in the twelfth round of the Roshn League, before he scored twice and set up two more against Pakhtakor. That makes four goal contributions in back-to-back matches for the second time running, and the fourth time in his professional career.

    The victory lifted Al-Nassr to six points in the AFC Champions League Elite, a second win that hands them an important boost in their continental campaign. Félix keeps proving his attacking value, and he has become one of the key factors behind the success of Postecoglou's side.

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Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

PAT

PAT

Uzbek League

08 Nov 2026

KOK

KOK