Al-Nassr edged a five-goal thriller against Al-Khaleej on Thursday evening, running out 5-3 winners in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The clash twisted one way then the other, held together by a hat-trick from Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

That win lifted Al-Nassr to 28 points in second place, level with temporary leaders Al-Qadsiah. Al-Hilal sit just behind on 27 points.

Nothing came easy for Al-Alami. They ran into a stubborn opponent that refused to buckle, even as Al-Nassr tried to take a grip on proceedings. The game cracked open, every outcome still in play, until the hosts' cutting edge and the quality of their stars in the key moments settled it.