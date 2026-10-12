Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia snatched a thrilling 3-1 win away at Al-Wasl of the UAE on Monday evening, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

It was Al-Ahli's first Asian win of the campaign. They had opened their league phase with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

Twists came thick and fast. Both sides went looking for the win, tempers flared more than once, and the players clashed on several occasions. Video technology interventions cranked the temperature up to boiling point, particularly in the first half.

Roger Ibanez handed Al-Ahli the lead in the 20th minute and they held the initiative until Pedro Malheiro levelled deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+4th minute.

Trincao restored the advantage on 58 minutes before substitute Firas Al-Buraikan sealed it in the 90+2nd minute. Both teams carved out dangerous chances along the way, with two efforts rattling the posts.



