Egypt's youth team have been crowned champions of the North Africa qualifying tournament for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. They beat Algeria 2-0 in the final round and were handed a further boost by Libya's 3-2 win over Morocco.

The fight for qualification stayed open until the last round, with Egypt, Morocco and Algeria all heading into the decisive matches on different goal tallies. The final results settled the standings. Egypt took top spot with 9 points, ahead of Morocco on 7 and Algeria on 4, while Libya claimed their first win of the qualifiers.

Ghana will host the next edition of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February.