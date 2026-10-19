Trabzonspor refused to let their precious win over Besiktas on Monday, inspired by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, pass quietly. They fired off a few heavyweight messages too.

Goals from Ozan Tufan and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 victory, with the team continuing to shine under German head coach Thomas Reis.

Besiktas had opened official negotiations with Salah last summer, ahead of Trabzonspor, but the two parties never reached an agreement. Their president then stirred up controversy, claiming they had never wanted Salah in the first place and insisting head coach Vincenzo Italiano had no desire to complete the deal.