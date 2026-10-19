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Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: 'Checkmate' and Salah's mask: Trabzonspor torment Besiktas with fiery messages

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

The game is over

Trabzonspor refused to let their precious win over Besiktas on Monday, inspired by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, pass quietly. They fired off a few heavyweight messages too.

Goals from Ozan Tufan and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 victory, with the team continuing to shine under German head coach Thomas Reis.

Besiktas had opened official negotiations with Salah last summer, ahead of Trabzonspor, but the two parties never reached an agreement. Their president then stirred up controversy, claiming they had never wanted Salah in the first place and insisting head coach Vincenzo Italiano had no desire to complete the deal.

  • Salah's mask

    Trabzonspor fired two messages at Besiktas after today's meeting between the sides and a commanding display from Salah's team.

    The first arrived in a video. A man carrying a bag approaches a receptionist standing in front of the Trabzonspor logo, only to be told "your money is worthless". Another figure then swaps the bag of the man apparently representing Besiktas, a nod to their rejected summer move.

    He walks out, climbs into his car and opens the bag. Inside sits a Trabzonspor shirt and a message carrying the scoreline, 2-0, alongside the line "the three points will stay here". The camera cuts back to the receptionist, who peels off a mask to reveal Mohamed Salah.

    To finish, the phrase "the game has begun" flashes up before it's struck through and swapped for "game over".

    Read also: "He seized my island for nothing": Brazil star calls on the police against a presidential candidate

  • Checkmate

    Trabzonspor followed up with another tweet, posting a picture of Salah in a royal crown, standing on a chessboard below a message reading "Checkmate".

    The win lifted Trabzonspor up to fourth in the Turkish league on 16 points. Besiktas slipped to fifth, their tally stuck on 15.

    Salah's goal in the match also made him the outright top scorer in the Turkish league this season, with eight to his name.

    Read also: King of the big occasions: Salah's storm uproots Besiktas' dreams

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