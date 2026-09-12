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من مباراة النصر والخليج x/Alnassr_fc
GOAL
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Video: Al-Khaleej shock Al-Nassr on a night of historic achievement

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC
Al Khaleej
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Major blow

Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Al-Khaleej on Saturday evening in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The hosts dug in superbly, repelling wave after wave of Al-Nassr pressure.

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  • Mascrell surprises Al-Nassr before the end of the first half

    Al-Khaleej came flying out of the blocks and stunned Al-Nassr before the break, Omar Mascarell striking the opener in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

    Mascarell rose to head home, handing the hosts a precious lead going into the dressing room. Al-Nassr now had it all to do in the second half.

    Back out for the restart, Al-Nassr piled forward in search of an equaliser and cranked up the pressure. But Al-Khaleej's defence and goalkeeper stood firm, repelling more than one effort inside the box to protect their lead.

  • Al-Hamdan rescues Al-Nassr with a rocket of a shot

    Al-Nassr kept pouring forward as the second half wore on, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and the rest of "the Global Club" peppering the goal. Al-Khaleej stood firm, their goalkeeper in inspired form, and the ball simply would not go in.

    The equaliser finally arrived on 72 minutes. Substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan unleashed a rocket that shook Al-Khaleej's net, levelling the match and handing his side the chance to chase a winner.

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    Buoyed by that goal, Al-Nassr threw everything forward. Ronaldo, Felix and the others kept firing in attempts, but Al-Khaleej held their nerve to the whistle and denied "the Global Club" all three points.

  • A draw with the taste of history: Al-Nassr finish third

    A draw, but a night for the history books. Al-Nassr kept their scoring streak in the Roshn League alive, netting in a 94th consecutive match to break the record held by Argentina's River Plate, whose run had stretched to 93 games.

    The point lifted Al-Nassr to 16 and third place in the Roshn Saudi Professional League, a single point behind Al-Ittihad in second. Al-Hilal sit top on 18.

    Read also: Video: Al-Nassr topple River Plate's throne and write unprecedented history

    Al-Khaleej walked away with a precious point of their own. They soaked up Al-Nassr's second-half pressure and held firm to the final whistle, denying "the Global Club" another win and forcing them to settle for a single point in the seventh round.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK