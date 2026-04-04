Video: Al Ahly regain their form and temporarily knock Al Hilal off second place in the league

Al-Ahly continued to pile pressure on Damac after scoring their early brace, looking to extend their lead and capitalise on chances to build on their early advantage. The first dangerous attempt came in the 11th minute from Brazilian Galino, who struck a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, but it went wide of the goal, wasting a clear chance to score the third goal.

Tony returned in the 16th minute to threaten Damac’s goal with a rocket of a shot, which almost put the team in a comfortable attacking position early on, but the goalkeeper’s save prevented the goal, keeping the match under Al-Ahli’s control in attack.

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In the 28th minute, it was Enzo Milot’s turn as he broke into the penalty area and fired a dangerous shot that rebounded off the goalkeeper, underlining Al-Ahli’s dominance over the match and their continued pressure on Dhamk’s defence, as the team sought to score a third goal before the end of the first half.

Damak’s only threat against Al-Ahli in the first half came in the 22nd minute when Valentin struck a powerful shot, but Édouard Mendy saved it.