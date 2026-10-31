Video: a derby of fury in Rossoneri colours: Milan hit Inter with three

Milan imposed their will in the derby of anger, beating rivals Inter 3-1 in a clash they began with lightning intensity. They then withstood the attempts at a comeback to maintain their superiority over the Nerazzurri in recent meetings.

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead in the fourth minute. Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead in the 10th, before Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back in the 22nd.

Two minutes before the break, the star of the evening struck again. Belgian Diego Moreira grabbed the third goal himself (44'), having already created two others.