Zamalek booked their place in the CAF Champions League group stage with a 1-0 win over Rwanda's APR in the second leg of the round of 32 on Saturday at Cairo Stadium. The same scoreline in the first leg in Kigali sealed their passage.

Ahmed Sherif struck the only goal just 40 seconds after kick-off. That early lead handed the White side control and left their opponents chasing an unlikely turnaround.









Zamalek piled on the pressure from the off. Mohamed Hamad nearly doubled the lead in the sixth minute, firing over the crossbar, and Oday Dabbagh let fly with a powerful strike four minutes later.

A heavy collision in the 13th minute left Zamalek goalkeeper El Mahdy Soliman shaken.

APR pushed to get back into the tie, but their efforts carried little threat. Mohamed Shehata wasted a chance for Zamalek before the break, with the hosts going in 1-0 up.