Serie A, matchday seven

Torino-Monza 3-2

Scorers: 39' Fitz-Jim (T), 47' Varela (M), 61' Belghali (T), 73' Vlasic (T), 90'+4' Patterson own goal (M).





Torino and Monza met at 8.45pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to open Serie A's seventh matchday.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have won three in a row. They beat Udinese 2-1 and won 3-0 in Parma before tonight's match ended 3-2, with goals from Fitz-Jim (his first in Serie A), Varela, Belghali and Vlasic, plus a Patterson own goal. Torino climb to 13 points and move above Juventus.

For former Torino man Ivan Juric's Monza, Gustavo Varela scored again. The Monza striker has nine goals in eight matches across Serie A and Coppa Italia and is the league's joint top scorer alongside Frosinone's Raimondo. He is the fourth-youngest player to score at least seven goals in the first seven matches. Umberto Guarnieri was the last to do so, in 1939.



