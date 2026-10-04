Germany completely controlled the tempo from the very first whistle at the Toumba Stadium. The visitors dictated play, eventually recording 70.1% possession and registering 21 attempts on goal compared to just five from their hosts.

However, despite their overwhelming superiority on the ball and constant pressure in the final third, Germany struggled to test Konstantinos Tzolakis consistently. The Greek goalkeeper was forced into four crucial saves throughout the evening, ensuring his team remained firmly in the contest against a highly rated, yet misfiring, opposition.