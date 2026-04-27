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Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox and Arsenal edge Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes' OL Lyonnes in Champions League thriller

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S. Coffey
P. Tullis-Joyce
L. Heaps
L. Yohannes
E. Fox
A. Thompson
N. Girma
Chelsea FC Women
Arsenal Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women
OL Lyonnes

Emily Fox starred in Arsenal’s win over Lyon, while Alyssa Thompson, Phallon Tullis-Joyce and more USWNT regulars made their mark across a busy weekend in Europe.

The U.S. Women’s National Team closed the international window by taking two of three from Japan. A week later, players were back with their clubs, with several Americans returning to action across the Women’s Super League and UEFA Women's Champions League.

Sunday brought a packed slate in England. Chelsea FC Women rolled past Everton Women 4-1, with Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma both involved, while Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women played to a scoreless draw behind Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Manchester City Women, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

In Europe, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin fell 2-1 to Arsenal Women, with Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes on the losing side alongside Emily Fox.

There’s little time to reset. Arsenal is back in league play midweek against Leicester City Women, giving Fox and company just a few days to turn the page.

Elsewhere, a few notable absences stood out. Sam Coffey was not in the squad for Manchester City, while Girma did not feature for Chelsea. Those who did play made their presence felt - Fox helped drive Arsenal’s attack, Thompson stretched Chelsea’s frontline, and Tullis-Joyce anchored a clean sheet for United.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox plays key role in Arsenal win over Lyon

    Fox is a good defender, but she's exceptional with what she brings to the attack from her outside back spot. Arsenal and OL have been here before in the Champions League; only the situation was switched almost exactly last year before Arsenal pulled away to win the title in a 4-1 victory. This year, the tables have turned slightly, with Arsenal winning the first leg too.

    Fox was key along the backline, dealing with Lyon’s relentless front three while picking her moments in transition to step in and win the ball. When she goes the full 90, it’s usually a good day for Arsenal - defensive stability with the added benefit of her pushing numbers forward in attack.

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  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Thompson quiet in Sam Kerr's show for Chelsea

    It was the Sam Kerr show up top for Chelsea FC Women, as the Australian forward scored twice to power a 4-1 win over Everton Women. Alyssa Thompson started and offered her usual pace and movement down the wing, but the goals - and the spotlight - belonged to Kerr.

    Thompson’s showing with the USWNT against Japan was quiet by her standards, but it does little to change her trajectory. Still just 21, she has done more than enough over the past year to cement her role as the program builds toward the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

    At the club level, that growth is even clearer. Thompson has become one of the most dangerous wide players in the WSL - stretching backlines with her runs, creating space in the box, and adding an edge in front of goal that continues to evolve.




  • Sam Coffey Manchester City Birmingham Getty Images

    Coffey off lineup in Man City's slip up vs Brighton

    Manchester City Women’s hopes of putting the WSL title race out of reach took a hit in a 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Women on Saturday. City controlled much of the first half and struck early through Kerolin in the fifth minute, but the match flipped after the break.

    Sam Coffey was a notable absence. The U.S. midfielder, who has been a steady presence since arriving in the WSL, was not included in the matchday squad, with no official reason given. In a game that slipped away in midfield, her control and ability to dictate tempo felt like a missing piece.

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  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Tullis-Joyce shuts out Tottenham

    Manchester United added their sixth draw of the season on Sunday, playing to a scoreless 0-0 result against Tottenham on the road. Tullis-Joyce has remained the go-to starter in net for the Reds, and rightfully so, helping her team hold onto a third place spot in the WSL standings.

    While Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s role with the USWNT is still up in the air after a mixed showing against Japan, her club form continues to make a case. She’s been one of the WSL’s most consistent goalkeepers this season, recording seven clean sheets in 19 appearances - second-best in the league - while helping Manchester United Women post the fourth-fewest goals conceded (20) and stay within reach of the top sides.