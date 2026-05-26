Social media reacts to Mauricio Pochettino's official USMNT World Cup squad: Sympathy for Diego Luna, amusement at midfield depth, questions for Gio Reyna

Leaked days before, the official unveiling of the United States Men's National Team’s World Cup roster immediately sparked debate across social media, with supporters, former players, coaches, celebrities and media personalities all weighing in on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s selections.

Reactions intensified even more once the roster became official Tuesday afternoon, particularly around Diego Luna’s omission. The announcement of Gio Reyna’s inclusion was met by some boos from the fans gathered in New York City at the unveiling event. Several other decisions throughout the team were questioned as well.

As the U.S. prepare to open World Cup camp, GOAL rounds up the biggest reactions online and looks at what comes next for the Americans heading into the tournament.