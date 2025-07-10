USMNT Transfers: Tim Weah reportedly wants Marseille move, Matt Turner's transfer to Lyon gets major boost, Patrick Agyemang on verge of joining Derby County

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

With the Gold Cup over and the summer transfer window open, clubs are charging ahead in preparation for the 2025-26 season, as European leagues kick off in late July or early to mid-August.

For several USMNT players, that means finding a new club or weighing offers - each with the same goal: playing regular top-level soccer to boost their 2026 World Cup chances.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner's reported move to Lyon in France was handed a major boost this week, while teammate Tim Weah could be set to join him in Ligue 1, as the Juventus winger is reportedly pushing for a move to Marseille. In England, English Championship side Derby County is looking to wrap up a deal for Patrick Agyemang, while rivals for promotion this fall, Portsmouth, are reportedly eyeing U.S. youth international Griffin Yow to bolster their attacking ranks. Meanwhile, if both are to sign in the Championship, they'll be joined by striker Damion Downs, who completed a move to Southampton on Wednesday.

Other deals in the works around Europe include midfielders Yunus Musah and Johnny Cardoso, striker Josh Sargent, and new to the mix, winger Diego Luna, who is supposedly the subject of interest from Spain. Notably, two high-profile teenagers in Europe were handed new deals in recent weeks, too, as U20 goalkeeper Julian Eyestone was locked down by Brentford, and defender Noahkai Banks secured a long-term deal with Augsburg.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.