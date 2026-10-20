United States shatter World Cup records with an astonishing 17-0 victory over Samoa

The United States began their World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion on Monday, registering a record-setting 17-0 win over Samoa. This result surpassed the previous record for the largest margin at an 11-a-side World Cup, which was a 16-0 win by Morocco against New Caledonia in the boys' under-17 tournament.

Ten different players found the back of the net for the United States. They completely dominated the game from start to finish, recording 58 shots and holding a 9-0 lead by half-time.