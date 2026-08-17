Decisive week for AC Milan in the transfer market. A fresh summit between owner Gerry Cardinale and manager Ruben Amorim is scheduled for the coming days to discuss the final deals that must be completed by 31 August. According to Tuttosport , during last week's meeting, as well as providing the list of players no longer in his plans, Tomori, Odogu, Fofana and Nkunku, Amorim also asked for five or six new signings. He is unlikely to get everything he wants, but some business will be done. AC Milan want to be among the main players in the closing stages of the transfer window and give the Portuguese coach what he wants.
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Tuttosport - AC Milan, summit with Cardinale: Amorim asks for five or six reinforcements
Amorim's three priorities
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a ball-playing centre-back, a wing-back who can drift inside and chip in with returns, and an attacking midfielder. The player who can operate behind the striker is the priority. Having missed out on Karetsas, who chose Borussia Dortmund, the hottest name right now is Nwaneri, who was not even on the bench yesterday for the Community Shield won by Arsenal against Manchester City. The first loan offer with an option to buy for €40 million was sent back. Another attempt in the coming days, with a different formula, cannot be ruled out. One that could satisfy the Gunners, who want to cash in on his sale.
Tiago Gabriel first choice
At the back, they are pushing hard for Tiago Gabriel, the 21-year-old Portuguese Lecce player, for whom the club want between €25 million and €30 million. That is too much for AC Milan, who are trying to drive the price down by including midfielder Bondo or defender Terracciano in the deal. The Premier League clubs are circling: Tiago Gabriel is highly rated by Bournemouth, Brentford and, above all, Crystal Palace, who have sold Lacroix to Chelsea and are looking for a replacement.
Wing-back: the names
For the wide midfield role, keep an eye on Nicola Zalewski, born in 2002 and owned by Atalanta, who can play on either flank. Since Sarri arrived in the dugout in Bergamo, the former Roma man has lost his place in the starting line-up for tactical reasons. He could move on, a year after his arrival at Inter. GOther names linked with AC Milan, Fiorentina's Dodò and Lazio's Nuno Tavares, are in the background for now. But surprises can't be ruled out.
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