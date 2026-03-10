Getty Images Sport
'I'll get into trouble!' - Axel Disasi reluctant to open up on 'very tough' Chelsea period as defender explains what he learned from 'bomb squad' treatment
Frustrating exile in West London
The French defender, previously a mainstay who made 61 appearances after his €45 million move from Monaco in August 2023, found himself surplus to requirements during Enzo Maresca's period in charge.
This led to his demotion to the club's infamous 'bomb squad' alongside other high-profile outcasts. Disasi did not make a single competitive appearance for the Blues in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, which followed a previous loan spell at Aston Villa between February and June of last year.
Fearing the consequences of honesty
Reflecting on the emotional toll of being sidelined, the 27-year-old was careful with his words regarding his Stamford Bridge exit. "If I say everything, maybe I will get into trouble, but it was tough," he confessed. "It was very tough to be watching every single week, every single weekend the games on the TV."
Despite the immense frustration, he maintained his professionalism throughout the ordeal while waiting for an opportunity. "I was just working, waiting for my time and that's why now I'm just enjoying because I know what it feels like to be in front of the TV and not on the pitch," he added.
Finding a new home at the London Stadium
The deadline-day move to West Ham in February secured for a €2m loan fee, has proved to be the perfect tonic for his career. Since joining Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, the centre-back has become an integral part of the backline, having already made seven appearances across all competitions.
Surviving the exile required immense mental fortitude and a strong support system. Explaining how he coped, he noted: "I learned to be more patient, to stay professional, even if the circumstances were hard. I had the help of my family and they helped me a lot to stay in good shape."
Reviving his reputation in the Premier League
The statistics prove that his presence is making a tangible difference, helping the Hammers pick up eight vital points in his five Premier League starts. Despite sitting in the relegation zone in 18th place with 28 points, they are now tied with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, trailing only on goal difference.
While he was briefly reintroduced to the senior setup by new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior before leaving, his long-term future clearly lies elsewhere. Knowing how quickly fortunes can change, Disasi concluded: "I try to enjoy every moment because I know it's not guaranteed," ensuring he makes the most of his fresh start.
