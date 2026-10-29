The journalist and commentator continues: "In what lifetime has Spalletti ever had the 13th-ranked attack in Serie A while managing a team? Never. You can say anything you like about Spalletti, anything, except that he is a defensive-minded manager," reports TuttoJuve.com. "Frankly, seeing this Juve with these attacking numbers makes me think that, over these two years, with Openda, David, Kolo Muani and Woltemade, they really haven’t put him in the best position to play football."