"My very first point of reference was Pippo Inzaghi. Then, as I grew up, I started to admire Luis Suárez enormously. Today, though, I watch Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane very closely."

Tresoldi also spoke in the interview about Leao, AC Milan's No 10 and a likely departure for the Rossoneri: "I met him once at San Siro. When we talk about him, we are talking about a huge player: Leão is Leão. He was the main man in the first Serie A title I remember as a fan. He has had a few problems and a few injuries, but the only thing that matters is that he gets back to the level he was at a few years ago. Would I sell him? Absolutely not."