A standout performer for Brugge and the Germany national team, Nicolò Tresoldi has again spoken about his love for AC Milan. This time on the My Turnover podcast: "I grew up supporting AC Milan. I owe everything to my grandfather: he was an AC Milan fan and was the golf coach of Van Basten, Rijkaard and Gullit. It is thanks to him that I became such a die-hard supporter, I always follow them. Could I be a fit for them in the future? Who knows, we'll see. For now I remain a huge fan and I am happy at Brugge".
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Tresoldi: “I grew up supporting AC Milan, who knows about the future. Leao? I absolutely wouldn’t sell him, he’s a huge player”
Inzaghi and Leao
"My very first point of reference was Pippo Inzaghi. Then, as I grew up, I started to admire Luis Suárez enormously. Today, though, I watch Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane very closely."
Tresoldi also spoke in the interview about Leao, AC Milan's No 10 and a likely departure for the Rossoneri: "I met him once at San Siro. When we talk about him, we are talking about a huge player: Leão is Leão. He was the main man in the first Serie A title I remember as a fan. He has had a few problems and a few injuries, but the only thing that matters is that he gets back to the level he was at a few years ago. Would I sell him? Absolutely not."
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