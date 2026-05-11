Man City star Nico O’Reilly backed to nail down England role for ‘the next decade’ - what does that mean for Utd defender Luke Shaw?

Gray, who once filled the left-back position himself and earned three senior international caps in 1999 while on the books of Sunderland, believes that Shaw’s experience can still be put to good use by Thomas Tuchel. There are, however, obvious concerns regarding his fitness - given how many enforced injury absences have been taken in at Old Trafford.

Shaw may have to accept a back-up role from now on with his country, with the likes of Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly also competing for recognition in a position that has seen several emerging talents break through.

O’Reilly appears to have surged to the front of that queue, having only made his competitive debut for City in August 2024. A meteoric rise to prominence has seen him take in more than 50 appearances this season, with a memorable brace being recorded in the 2026 Carabao Cup final as the first major honour of his career was secured.

The City academy graduate, who has thrived in a system under Pep Guardiola that grants him licence to roam, is now looking to figure prominently for England as they chase down global glory on North American soil.