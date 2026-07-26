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Transfer boost for Liverpool & Arsenal as Bradley Barcola rules out contract extension at PSG - but France international will cost €120m
Barcola's future thrown into doubt after contract talks end
Barcola has ended negotiations over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, raising fresh doubts over his long-term future at the club. According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old has decided against extending his current deal, which has two years remaining. The breakdown leaves PSG facing an important decision. They can either try to sell the winger this summer or risk seeing his market value decline as he moves closer to the end of his contract.
Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the new season.
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Liverpool & Arsenal remain on alert
According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are currently leading the race for Barcola. The Reds view the French winger as a priority target as Andoni Iraola's side continue to look for Mohamed Salah replacement.
The Gunners also remain interested, with Mikel Arteta keen to add greater pace and width to his squad. However, PSG are expected to value Barcola at around €120m, making any potential move a significant financial commitment.
European rivals also keeping tabs on Barcola
Liverpool and Arsenal are not the only clubs following Barcola's situation. Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with the France international, although the report states that he has already turned down a move to Stamford Bridge.
The uncertainty surrounding his future comes as PSG begin preparing for the possibility of losing the winger. The reigning European champions are said to be stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande as they assess potential replacements.
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PSG face a key decision before the window closes
PSG must now decide whether to hold firm on their €120m valuation or negotiate if Barcola continues to resist signing a new contract. His contract situation is likely to remain one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window. Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring developments, but any move will depend on whether PSG soften their demands for the France international.
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