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US Lecce v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Toxic environment: Spalletti warns Juventus fans

Match
Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
L. Spalletti
Italy

"The Allianz is no longer a fortress"!

Next matches
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Luciano Spalletti issued a passionate appeal to Juventus's fans, urging them to support the team rather than turning the Allianz Stadium into a toxic environment.

The Bianconeri coach sealed a decisive 2-0 win over Napoli, yet he was quick to address the mounting tension in the stands and on the pitch after a run of poor results.

Juventus went into Sunday's home game under immense pressure, still smarting from a humiliating 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Genoa. Frustration boiled over before kick-off. Supporters protested outside the Allianz Stadium and jeered the players from the opening whistle.

The hosts eventually got the job done despite the tense atmosphere. Juan Cabal rattled the post early on, while Guglielmo Vicario shone with a superb save from a Lorenzo Lucca strike.

Everything turned on a single moment. Napoli's Luca Marianucci picked up his second yellow card, leaving the visitors to finish with ten men.

From there, Juventus exploited their numerical advantage in stunning fashion. Long-range strikes from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeremie Boga sealed the precious 2-0 win, and when the final whistle blew Spalletti warmly embraced his coaching staff on the touchline.

Read also: Mourinho's former target and Forest's surprise: Liverpool open the file on Van Dijk's succession

  • Lost trust: a call for unity

    Goal reported Spalletti's comments to DAZN Italia after the match, in which he praised his players and coaching staff, saying: "They suffer like me, and they work from morning until evening. I am the first to arrive and the last to leave, but they are usually with me most of the time. Still, the credit against Napoli goes to the team."

    He continued: "They were able to gather their strength and find that desire to take the first step, to move forward and to think positively, then they succeeded in that in the second half with some adjustments. I think they thoroughly deserved the win, which gave them back some of their self-confidence in the football they are producing."

    Juventus's recent slump has clearly dented the players' mindset. Spalletti knows it, admitting that a loss of confidence tends to spread through a struggling side.

    "All we can do is stand by them," he conceded, "but there are players who really slip into this spiral and lose their confidence in everything they do, even in the simplest things."

    He added: "When a simple misplaced pass happens, or hesitation in making a decision, which is worse than making the wrong decision, this lack of confidence passes on to the rest of the team."

    Read also: France legend reveals Mbappé's fatal mistake in the Ballon d'Or race

  • Hostile atmosphere: "this stadium must return to being our fortress"

    Juventus must now build on this win to rescue their season and mend their fractured relationship with the fans. With a thin squad to work with, Spalletti knows a hostile atmosphere inside the stadium will only slow their progress in the matches ahead.

    He added: "We just have to keep moving forward. This is a moment we have to deal with, and afterwards you can talk about whatever you want. Right now, we must stay united, alongside a stadium that shows its true face in the second half, and fights side by side with the team."

    "You can say Spalletti isn't good, this player isn't good, get rid of everyone, but right now we need to be united, and this stadium must return to being our fortress," he continued.

    His final words were an appeal for solidarity: "Even if we don't make them completely happy, we still need our fans by our side, so we thank everyone who applauded us today and stood with us. This is a moment when we need to come together and stand as one, to try to move forward and stay positive, which isn't easy given our small numbers. It was a deserved win for the players, who deserve warm applause."

    Read also: Mourinho's loophole and the Parisi indicator: Real Madrid's door will not be closed in Hakimi's face

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Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

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AZ

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

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