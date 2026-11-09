Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Grafica Calciomercato Totti serio 2026 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Totti to become a Fenerbahce director? Club deny reports: “The story is unfounded”

Roma
Fenerbahce
F. Totti

Despite reports in the Turkish press, Francesco Totti will not become a Fenerbahce executive.

Next matches
KOB

KOB

Super Lig

21 Nov 2026

FB

FB

PAR

PAR

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

There will be no move to Turkey or management role for Francesco Totti. Turkish media reports this morning had linked the former Roma icon with a role at Fenerbahce, but the club said in an official statement that the story was unfounded.

  • Totti to Fenerbahce?

    Sozcu first reported the news, naming Francesco Totti, currently out of contract, as the man to bring into the yellow-and-blue club's management at a difficult time. He would become the sporting project's new "footballing mind".

  • Fenerbahce’s statement

    As the story spread in Turkey, Fenerbahce issued a strongly worded denial: "The report published today (9 November 2026) by the newspaper Sözcü under the headline "Fenerbahçe's football mind", and subsequently picked up and circulated by other media outlets, claiming that Francesco Totti would take up a role in our club's sporting management structure, is completely unfounded. We urge media outlets that spread false reports without first checking and confirming them to respect the principles of journalism and act responsibly".

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
KOB

KOB

Super Lig

21 Nov 2026

FB

FB

PAR

PAR

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM