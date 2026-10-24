Years and kilometres apart haven't weakened Tonali's bond with AC Milan. Speaking to Sky, the Brescia-born midfielder reflected on the first part of his time at Tottenham before turning to the club closest to his heart: "AC Milan will always be the club closest to my heart, no matter how much time passes. Even in 20 years' time, I'll continue to follow them whenever my commitments allow, because this feeling will never change."
AFP
Translated by
Tottenham, Tonali has not forgotten: “Even in 20 years, I’ll still follow AC Milan whenever my commitments allow, because that feeling will never change.”
The moment at Tottenham
Tonali also reflected on last Monday's win over Coventry, Tottenham's first at home this season: ""Monday was something of a conclusion to this first part of the season. We’re making continuous progress, we mustn’t dwell on our start but must take the positives. The performances have been excellent, everyone cares about the manager, who suffers more than anyone here at Tottenham. We know we have to give him a lot because we haven’t achieved anything yet. Since last week, we’ve been much more of a team; we mustn’t stop. Now we’ll go away for a tough match, we need to be positive and play our football".
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