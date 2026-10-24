Tonali also reflected on last Monday's win over Coventry, Tottenham's first at home this season: ""Monday was something of a conclusion to this first part of the season. We’re making continuous progress, we mustn’t dwell on our start but must take the positives. The performances have been excellent, everyone cares about the manager, who suffers more than anyone here at Tottenham. We know we have to give him a lot because we haven’t achieved anything yet. Since last week, we’ve been much more of a team; we mustn’t stop. Now we’ll go away for a tough match, we need to be positive and play our football".