Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move closer to the positions that matter. The sides are evenly matched until the 13th minute, when Mateta makes a bad challenge on van de Ven while trying to reach the ball. VAR calls Oliver over, and he sends Mateta off. De Zerbi's side have an extra man for the rest of the match, with plenty of time and little to worry about. In the 25th minute, Archie Gray heads in Kudus' corner from the right. Palace drop everyone back to defend as Tottenham dominate and create chance after chance. Their pressure brings a second goal when van Hecke heads in a cross from Mateus Fernandes. Kulusevski also tries his luck late on, but Henderson denies him.