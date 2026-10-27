Torino and Como meet tonight at 8.45pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. Ignazio Abate's Torino sit eighth on 13 points, while Cesc Fabregas's side are fifth on 17 points. Collu will referee, with Marini on VAR.
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Torino v Como LIVE: match commentary, goals and highlights, line-ups and match details
Goals and highlights
Line-ups and match details
Torino (3-4-2-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Mandragora, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Adams; Simeone. Manager Abate.
Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Kempf, Kambwala, Kaiki; Perrone, Da Cunha; Caqueret, Nico Paz, Baturina; Kean. Manager Fàbregas.
Referee: Collu
Booked:
Sent off:
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