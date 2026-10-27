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Nico Paz Como 2025-2026Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Torino v Como LIVE: match commentary, goals and highlights, line-ups and match details

Torino vs Como
Serie A
Torino
Como

Abate takes on Fabregas in Serie A matchday nine

Torino and Como meet tonight at 8.45pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. Ignazio Abate's Torino sit eighth on 13 points, while Cesc Fabregas's side are fifth on 17 points. Collu will referee, with Marini on VAR.

  • Goals and highlights


  • Line-ups and match details

    Torino (3-4-2-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Mandragora, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Adams; Simeone. Manager Abate.


    Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Kempf, Kambwala, Kaiki; Perrone, Da Cunha; Caqueret, Nico Paz, Baturina; Kean. Manager Fàbregas.


    Referee: Collu

    Booked:

    Sent off:

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TOR

TOR

Serie A

27 Oct 2026

COM

COM