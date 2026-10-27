77' - Baturina's shot-cum-cross from the left hits the crossbar

74' - The Granata counter and Gineitis fires an angled left-footed shot. Sanchez saves with his foot and turns it behind for a corner

71' - Nico Paz tries his luck from long range but shoots over

68' - After Comuzzo gets a touch on Couto's cross, Perri does well to prevent an own goal

67' - Vlasic has a go with his left foot but shoots over

61' - From the resulting corner, Simeone heads against the crossbar and Sanchez palms the ball away

60' - Simeone, Adams and Vlasic combine well before Sanchez saves Belghali's shot

57' - A good run takes Belghali clear, but he miskicks his shot

54' - After a one-two with Paz, Caqueret strikes the crossbar with his right foot

45'- Caqueret's weak header drops harmlessly into the Granata goalkeeper's arms

42' - From outside the area, Da Cunha sends a fine left-footed shot just wide to Perri's left

32' - Ramon forces Perri into a save with a close-range header

26' - Douvikas goes close to equalising with a close-range touch of his right foot

24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim performs a stepover and picks out his team-mate with the outside of his foot

20' - Sanchez turns a fine shot from Vlasic behind for a corner

17' - Braganca's questionable contact brings Da Cunha down in the Granata penalty area, but the referee and VAR let play continue despite protests

10' - Belghali makes a brilliant slaloming run, but Sanchez saves his right-footed shot

5' - A marginal offside denies Douvikas a goal