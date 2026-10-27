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Parma Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Torino-Como LIVE: match commentary, goals and highlights, line-ups and match details

Torino vs Como
Serie A
Torino
Como

Abate faces Fabregas in the ninth round of Serie A

Torino and Como meet tonight at 20.45 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. Ignazio Abate's Torino sit eighth with 13 points, while Cesc Fabregas's side are fifth with 17. Collu referees, with Marini on VAR.


Torino-Como 1-0

Scorer: 24' Adams (T)

  • Goals and highlights

    77' - Baturina's shot-cum-cross from the left hits the crossbar

    74' - The Granata counter and Gineitis fires an angled left-footed shot. Sanchez saves with his foot and turns it behind for a corner

    71' - Nico Paz tries his luck from long range but shoots over

    68' - After Comuzzo gets a touch on Couto's cross, Perri does well to prevent an own goal

    67' - Vlasic has a go with his left foot but shoots over

    61' - From the resulting corner, Simeone heads against the crossbar and Sanchez palms the ball away

    60' - Simeone, Adams and Vlasic combine well before Sanchez saves Belghali's shot

    57' - A good run takes Belghali clear, but he miskicks his shot

    54' - After a one-two with Paz, Caqueret strikes the crossbar with his right foot

    45'- Caqueret's weak header drops harmlessly into the Granata goalkeeper's arms

    42' - From outside the area, Da Cunha sends a fine left-footed shot just wide to Perri's left

    32' - Ramon forces Perri into a save with a close-range header

    26' - Douvikas goes close to equalising with a close-range touch of his right foot

    24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim performs a stepover and picks out his team-mate with the outside of his foot

    20' - Sanchez turns a fine shot from Vlasic behind for a corner

    17' - Braganca's questionable contact brings Da Cunha down in the Granata penalty area, but the referee and VAR let play continue despite protests

    10' - Belghali makes a brilliant slaloming run, but Sanchez saves his right-footed shot

    5' - A marginal offside denies Douvikas a goal

  • Line-ups and match details

    Torino (3-4-1-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Fitz-Jim (55' Gineitis), Braganca, Cacciamani (55' Patterson); Vlasic; Adams, Simeone (75' Kulenovic). Manager: Abate


    Como (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle (71' Kaiki); Perrone (58' Addai, 79' Ricci), Milla (79' Smolcic); Da Cunha, Paz, Caqueret (58' Baturina); Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    Referee: Collu

    Booked: Belghali (T)

    Sent off:

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