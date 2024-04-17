Time is nigh: Kaizer Chiefs are under pressure to bring in a replacement for Cavin Johnson, but can they afford Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy?

Kaizer Chiefs fans are waiting in bated breath to see which direction the club will take as their search for a new coach intensifies.

Chiefs' season is pretty much over as their trophyless run extends to a decade and all they have to play for is second place. That too, is too much of an ask, given how teams ahead of Amakhosi are performing.

However, one thing to look forward to for the Chiefs faithful is how the management, led by sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, will go about in their search to find a new coach.

Chiefs know that they need to strike the big time on their much-anticipated appointment after bringing in failures like Molefi Ntseki and Arthur Zwane. Here, GOAL explores the options that the Motaungs have.