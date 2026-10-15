Just two minutes on the pitch this season. An unspecified back problem has hampered him once again, and Liverpool have left him out of the Champions League squad. Federico Chiesa's third year at Liverpool has got off to the worst possible start. Unlike in the past two summers, the former Juventus player is now seriously considering leaving as early as January. A return to Serie A looks the most likely of his possible destinations.
Three Serie A clubs try to tempt Chiesa for January
Three Serie A clubs in a row
According to reports from Caught Offside in England and several local Liverpool newspapers, Iraola and the player were open to a return to Serie A in the summer, even a return to Juventus, but decided to give themselves another chance. So far, that chance hasn't materialised.
January now offers a clear path for Inter, Lazio and Atalanta, the three clubs the English media say are most intent on making a move for Chiesa.
Three different options
A difficult relationship with Cristiano Giuntoli complicates the Bergamo option, while Inter would look to make a move if Luis Henrique leaves. Lazio face a financial problem: a salary of more than 6 million a season would upset the precarious balance of the club's accounts.
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