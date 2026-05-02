In an interview with the French newspaper L'Equipe, the right-back revealed that he and Flick had first met several months before his official transfer to the German record champions.
Translated by
"Thought he was a coach": FC Bayern's transfer flop shares a curious anecdote about former boss Hansi Flick
During a friendly between Olympique Marseille – Sarr's club at the time – and Bayern, the Frenchman initially failed to recognise Flick. "He held out his hand at half-time and said, 'Top player!' But I assumed he was a member of the coaching staff, so I remained reserved. Later, I realised it was the Bayern Munich manager who had just won the Champions League!" the 34-year-old recalled.
Fortunately, there were no more mix-ups on his first day at Säbener Straße. "Shortly before my first training session at FC Bayern, coach Hansi Flick gave me a hug and said: 'I brought you here to play. I'm glad you're with us. Don't put any pressure on yourself.'"
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Sarr never settled in at Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich paid eight million euros for Sarr in autumn 2020, yet the Frenchman never quite convinced during his time in Munich. Hampered by long-term injuries, he made only 33 competitive appearances (one goal, four assists) before departing in 2024.
He then spent almost 18 months clubless before returning to his former youth side, Metz, in January.
His future remains uncertain, as 18th-placed Metz are perilously close to relegation: with three matches left they trail the 16th-place play-off spot by nine points, making mathematical safety increasingly unlikely.
Since his return, Sarr has started nine matches for Metz, but the club has yet to taste victory (three draws, six defeats).
Bouna Sarr: Performance data and statistics
Club
Matches
Goals
Assists
Olympique Marseille
181
8
12
FC Metz
119
8
9
FC Bayern
33
1
4