'U.S. is a soccer country' - Herculez Gomez on why he's bullish about Club World Cup, memories of playing in CWC, how 2026 World Cup could be 'biggest sporting event ever'

Mic'd Up: The ESPN FC analyst spoke about all things Club World Cup and the state of soccer in America

Herculez Gomez is bullish on the Club World Cup.

One reason is because he played in the tournament, once upon a time - 15 years ago, he was part of a Pachuca team representing CONCACAF in Abu Dhabi against the best in the world, making Gomez one of the few American stars to ever really experience the competition in its prior format.

Much has changed. In Gomez's era, just seven teams competed. This summer, 32 teams from all over the world arrived in the United States to fight for recognition, prestige and, ultimately, a whole bunch of money. The tournament has evolved - and you can count Gomez among those who are enjoying the early phases of this new-look competition.

"You see fans on beaches in Miami, Boca fans," Gomez tells GOAL. "You see the Palmeiras fans. You see Botafogo taking over. You see all of these crazy things and it's awesome. This is what it's all about. This is what gets you excited for the World Cup in a year, too."

The former U.S. men's national team striker, who has plenty to say about the state of that program, has personal connections to this Club World Cup. Two of his former clubs, Pachuca and the Seattle Sounders, are in the field representing CONCACAF, just as Gomez did in 2010. Both lost to European competition in their opening matches, and now face big tests in the games to come.

The ESPN FC analyst will be among those watching on as the tournament continues as one hell of an appetizer ahead of a big summer of 2026.

Gomez discussed the Club World Cup, his own experience in the tournament, and his expectations for American soccer in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

