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"Ronaldo" - World Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
Ahmad Salah
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The secret lies in Ronaldo's experience: Rooney advises Carrick to solve Fernandez's crisis

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
M. Carrick
W. Rooney
C. Ronaldo
B. Fernandes
S. Ferguson
England
Portugal
Scotland

Is the Manchester United manager imposing his authority on the dressing room?

Michael Carrick faces a defining test before Sunday's eighth-round Premier League clash with Bournemouth. Bruno Fernandes' comments after the heavy defeat to Como have sparked wide controversy over the Manchester United captain's relationship with his manager.

Those unusual remarks have left Fernandes facing the prospect of the bench, just as Carrick needs to prove he can impose his authority in the dressing room.

United have taken just 7 points from their last seven Premier League matches. They sit fifteenth, level with their pursuers Crystal Palace and one point ahead of Bournemouth in 17th.


  • Bruno's comments pile the pressure on Carrick

    Carrick delivered a strong message during his press conference on Friday. His opening statement ran for 5 minutes and 36 seconds before he took questions, and in it he touched on the declining results, the importance of the fans, the club's history and what he expects from his players. Manchester United, he stressed, is bigger than any individual.

    Humility and hard work were the words that stood out, a message that looked squarely aimed at his players amid poor form and mounting pressure on the team.

    The comments followed public criticism from Fernandes after Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Como. He questioned the manager's approach in one interview and turned his fire on the club in another, accusing it of living on the glories of the past.

    United are deep in trouble. They have managed just two wins in their first 11 matches of the season, against newly promoted Ipswich Town and Azerbaijan's Sabah.

    Read also: Real Madrid overtake Barcelona: a major European leap for Trabzonspor

  • Bruno's numbers open the door to his exclusion

    The criticism went beyond the Portuguese captain's words. It reached his performance on the pitch too. Fernandes has scored four goals and provided one assist this season, but all six of those contributions came in just two matches, against Ipswich and Sabah. In the other nine, he failed to score or set up a single goal.

    With his form dipping and his public criticism ringing out, Carrick now has to take a clear stance. The team needs a quick reaction, and a long list of injuries only makes the job harder.

    Former United captain Wayne Rooney had already taken aim at Fernandes, suggesting a rest away from the spotlight. In Rooney's view, the midfielder had lost some of his sharpness and fitness after a long season and the World Cup.

    Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?

  • Ferguson and Ronaldo's experience: will Carrick repeat it?

    Rooney pointed to the way Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson handled his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese would sometimes be handed an unexpected week off, the idea being to recharge him and bring him back sharper.

    Fernandes may need the same, Rooney told the Mirror, warning that heaping more pressure on him risks deepening his frustration and dragging down his level. Carrick, by contrast, refused to be drawn on whether he might strip Fernandes of the captain's armband. He insisted only that the team and the club come first, and that he will make the decision that serves Manchester United.

    Having rallied the squad after Ruben Amorim's departure and taken the job permanently in the summer, Carrick now has to prove he can handle a crisis. Leading a team riding high is one thing.

    Dropping Fernandes for the Bournemouth clash could be the decisive move to restore discipline and prove that no player, whatever his name, is bigger than the team.

    Read also: The Negreira case and the insults to Vinicius: a controversial past haunts the Clasico referee

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25 Oct 2026

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