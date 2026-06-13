The Rondo, USMNT edition: Could Folarin Balogun be the missing piece for World Cup success? Are the Americans better than we thought they are?

TH: Well, he's about as American as beans on toast, but beggars can't be choosers. He was always a step up from the rest of the striking options the U.S. have, and this game proved it. He thrives when the spaces are open, and his left footed finish was a thing of beauty. He gives the USMNT a vital central presence.

RT: You saw the proof of it in this game. Balogun is a top, top-level striker, one who clubs will probably fork over a lot of money for sooner rather than later. His skillset adds a whole new dimension to this team, one that isn't quite matched by anyone else in the player pool. And that's no slight on Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright, either. Right now, Balogun is a fantastic player in even better form, which is what you need for the World Cup.

AL: AL: Going out on a limb here: if Balogun continues this searing form, the USMNT and Monaco won’t be the only ones thrilled to have recruited him. Folks forget he was already on a tear for Monaco before their season ended, and now he’s carrying that form onto this stage. He’s not set for the Champions League at the moment, but it would be a huge shock if he isn’t playing for a club at that level by summer’s end if this continues.

As for the USMNT, Ricardo Pepi - who, in another era, would have a real case as the best American striker of the 2020s - is currently sitting on the bench. The U.S. have never had this kind of depth at striker before. That tells you everything about how big Balogun’s addition has been.