The Rondo: Is PSG's win good for football, is Inter's window for Champions League glory closing, and how surprising was the result?

GOAL US writers discuss PSG's absolutely mauling of Inter in the Champions League final, and whether it was good for the game

So, PSG won the Champions League. And it wasn't even close. They absolutely mauled Inter, delivering an at-times-hard-to-watch 5-0 pummeling of a team that the world quietly hoped might spring an upset. PSG looked full of youthful verve and energy, every bit a well-coached, hardworking side that they perhaps should have been for years given their resources.

Inter, meanwhile, which have squeezed every last ounce of energy out of an aging side, looked like they were all in their mid-40s.

It was beautiful football from PSG. But it also came with its problems. PSG's wage budget blows Inter's out of the water. Their ability to spend on talent is unparalleled. Of course they should win this thing - even if they deserve plenty of credit for doing so in such a dominant manner.

But is this just the start of an era? Or did PSG just find fleeting success? On the Inter side, what happens now? Have they reached the end, old legs in midfield and defense finally staggering to a stop? It's fair to question how much they have left - especially with their excellent manager linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Coincidentally, their 5-0 thrashing wasn't the only one over the weekend. The Vancouver Whitecaps, fairytale underdogs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, turned in a remarkably similar performance, a naive setup battered by a superior opponent. They, too, were a bit of a darling tale, swept away by something richer and more powerful.

