Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has lost his place in the Paris Saint-Germain starting line-up since the start of the season, with his form dipping. Tonight's Champions League clash against Barcelona offers him the chance to prove himself, just as he has done so often on the big occasions.
His inconsistent displays sparked debate on the "L'After Foot" programme on RMC before the match. The guests posed one question: will Kvaratskhelia once again deliver when it matters most?
Hailed as one of the key architects of PSG's second Champions League title last year, the Georgian has endured a complicated start to the 2026-2027 season. A European showdown against Barcelona arrives at exactly the right moment to measure his ability to respond.