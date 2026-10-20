Former Lyon and Saint-Étienne player François Clerc said on the programme on Monday evening: "If Kvara starts the match, he will play a big game. In terms of behaviour, we feel he is playing with a (muddled) head, and that he is not present. We feel a kind of unease. He has produced good matches in the French league, but now he is disappointing anyway."

Journalist Daniel Riolo, meanwhile, reckons the gap in the Georgian's level between Ligue 1 and the Champions League could become a problem.

He said: "If he plays (against Barcelona) and as usual (in the Champions League) he is good, then I think the message after a while will be: stop doing that."

According to Riolo, the winger seems to be picking his matches, shrugging off Ligue 1 fixtures and letting his level swing between the two competitions.

He added: "We agree that there is a theory of players choosing their matches, and we let it pass quietly because we realised that nobody at Paris Saint-Germain cared about the French league. But this would be a very big thing, in fact too much. In the French league, he really is average. If he is good tomorrow and I were the coach, I would not accept that."