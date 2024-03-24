The Next Level: Elias Mokwana, Ashley Cupido, Oswin Appollis and other players who can turn Orlando Pirates into serious PSL title contenders

The likes of Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and the rest of the chasing pack have a mountain to climb to catch up to rampant Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

The Tshwane giants have been head and shoulders above the rest in recent years, winning the last six league titles on the spin in what has been a show of complete dominance.

Traditional giants, Pirates and Chiefs have been reduced to mere spectators as the Downs juggernaut continues to stack up league titles every season for the last seven years.

Pirates, to their credit, have managed to feed off scraps and produce some silverware to their demanding supporters in the form of domestic cup competitions.

Article continues below

However, the big fish - the PSL title - continues to elude the Buccaneers, having last won the league way back in the 2011/12 season, some 12 years ago.

GOAL looks at six players who could potentially turn the Sea Robbers into genuine title contenders next season and help them close the massive gap Sundowns have opened.