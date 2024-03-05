Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mbatha pressing to make Orlando Pirates loan transfer from SuperSport United a permanent move

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersOrlando Pirates vs Cape Town SpursCape Town SpursSuperSport United vs Polokwane CitySuperSport UnitedPolokwane CityJose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has made it known that he is not keen to return to SuperSport United.

  • Mbatha joined Pirates in January
  • Midfielder is on loan from SuperSport
  • He wants the move to become permanent

