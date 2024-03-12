Darrel Matsheke, StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Darrel Matsheke: Stellenbosch terminate ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's contract after breach of discipline

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCTransfersStellenbosch FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMKaizer Chiefs

Stellenbosch have confirmed the exit of Darrel Matsheke who helped the team clinch the Carling Knockout title.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Matsheke joined Stellies as a free agent
  • He scored winning penalty in Carling Knockout
  • Stellies make decision on player's future

Editors' Picks