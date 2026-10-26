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kooora votekooora
Ahmed Abdelhamid
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The moment of truth: Koora readers predict the Ballon d'Or winner

Originals
H. Kane
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
L. Messi
K. Kvaratskhelia
England
Spain
France
Argentina
Georgia

Who will earn the great honour?

The moment of truth is almost here. The anticipation isn't confined to the players nominated for the Ballon d'Or, nor does it stop at the predictions of journalists and analysts. It reaches the fans who followed a season full of competition, supporters who have their own favourite names and their own calculations about who will win the most important individual award in football.

Kooora editors cast their own vote on the Ballon d'Or winner (read it by clicking here), and the response was huge. Readers demanded their say, so this time the public takes centre stage and has the final word.

  • It is the turn of Kooora readers this time

    Kooora is throwing the door open to its followers. Have your say on who takes home the Ballon d'Or by dropping your prediction in the comments, your chance to call it before the winner is officially announced.

    The idea is simple. Write the name of the player you expect to win in the comments, and tell us why you've gone for them if you fancy it.

    Are you backing Kylian Mbappé? Or do you reckon Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal or one of the other candidates will have the final word? Maybe you've got another name entirely who can settle the race.

    We're not here to push a particular name or nudge anyone towards a specific candidate. The floor is yours, so the result stays a true reflection of what the site's followers are predicting.


  • After the winner is announced: we will return with the results

    The experiment won't stop at gathering comments. Once the Ballon d'Or winner is announced, Kooora will return to your contributions to count the predictions and see how many of you called it right against those who backed other names.

    These predictions will be converted into rough percentages showing how much support each nominee drew among participants. We'll also calculate the share of readers who correctly named the actual winner.

    A separate article will reveal the outcome: which names topped the predictions, what percentage got it right, and whether Kooora's audience read the scene before the decisive moment or whether the final result landed differently from the majority of nominations.

  • Share your predictions with us now

    The ball is in your court! Drop the name of your Ballon d'Or pick in the comments and follow along to see what the official announcement reveals.

    Your prediction might land closer to the mark than you think. And the surprise could carry a name that didn't win over the crowd.

    Either way, your calls will feed into an interactive experience. We'll come back to you with the results and the figures, so we can all see just how well Kooora readers read the winner.



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