"The hobby of psychologists who aren't in office!" Julian Nagelsmann defends surprising transfer decision

Why did he bring on Woltemade in the 63rd minute to replace Kai Havertz, rather than Undav, who is currently in top form? Well: firstly, it had been “a really intense match” in which Undav hadn’t necessarily been able to showcase his “many qualities, especially when he has the ball himself”.

Secondly, however – and this was clearly the more decisive factor – Nagelsmann quite obviously wanted to boost the England-based player’s dented confidence with a bit of playing time in the DFB team.

Woltemade is going through a difficult spell at Newcastle United following a dream start with four goals from his first five league games; he often has to play much deeper and cannot fulfil his preferred role as a central striker. Nagelsmann had already criticised this at a press conference and could not resist a dig at fellow manager Eddie Howe in this regard.

“I can promise that he won’t be 80 metres away from goal with us,” Nagelsmann had said, and on Friday evening he also highlighted Woltemade’s impressive goalscoring record for the national team (4 goals in 9 games).