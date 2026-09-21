The full picture: why was Al-Juwayr left out of the Saudi Arabia squad?

The newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat confirmed that the Saudi national team's technical staff dropped Al-Qadsiah player Al-Juwayr after a build-up of complaints against him. The last straw came when he ordered a dinner from a restaurant, breaking the rules in force at the Green Falcons' camps.
The same paper reports other disciplinary marks against the player. That accumulation, capped by the dinner order, pushed technical director Georgios Donis and national team manager Fahad Al-Mufarraj to leave Al-Juwayr out of the squad "despite the player's technical value", picking Mukhtar Ali in his place.
Dropping the 23-year-old, who has 39 caps with 6 goals and 4 assists, "had no technical dimensions whatsoever", the report added.
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