Regarding Vinicius, Savio said: "It's very complicated because I'm watching him from Brazil and I don't follow the training sessions daily, nor everything that happens. He is going through a harder period than any other he has lived through here. But this is normal. All footballers go through good times and worse times. This is part of the game."

Asked what the Real Madrid star should do to rediscover his form, he stated: "He must be extremely focused mentally and get past this stage. He is a talent. He is a young man I love very much. I always used to say that when they asked me about him before, when he arrived here. Many were saying he had great difficulty shooting and passing..., and I said, alright, calm down. Don't worry. He is very young in age."

Savio went on: "He is a young man who practically moved from the youth teams to Flamengo's first team. It was necessary to have a little patience and caution. He gained confidence in himself and wrote history at the club. Now, of course, he is not going through his best times, but he will get past this stage because he possesses the talent and ability. We have to wait."