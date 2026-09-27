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Australia v BrazilGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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The former Real Madrid star analyses Vinicius's complicated situation and warns Mourinho

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
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Vinicius Junior
Endrick
J. Mourinho
Spain
Brazil
Portugal

A message of support for Endrick

Former Brazilian star Sávio, the Real Madrid player, commented on the current difficult situation his compatriot Vinícius Júnior is going through, and also gave his opinion on Los Blancos' chances of competing for La Liga.

Sávio returned to Madrid after a four-year absence since his last visit to the Spanish capital. Marca sat down with him for a lengthy interview, and the newspaper got him talking about his memories with the club and the city, the problems of Brazilian football, and its biggest stars from his point of view.

  • Vinicius? It's very complicated

    Regarding Vinicius, Savio said: "It's very complicated because I'm watching him from Brazil and I don't follow the training sessions daily, nor everything that happens. He is going through a harder period than any other he has lived through here. But this is normal. All footballers go through good times and worse times. This is part of the game."

    Asked what the Real Madrid star should do to rediscover his form, he stated: "He must be extremely focused mentally and get past this stage. He is a talent. He is a young man I love very much. I always used to say that when they asked me about him before, when he arrived here. Many were saying he had great difficulty shooting and passing..., and I said, alright, calm down. Don't worry. He is very young in age."

    Savio went on: "He is a young man who practically moved from the youth teams to Flamengo's first team. It was necessary to have a little patience and caution. He gained confidence in himself and wrote history at the club. Now, of course, he is not going through his best times, but he will get past this stage because he possesses the talent and ability. We have to wait."

    Read also: A mutual desire: why did Martinelli ignore the Premier League offers and choose Al-Hilal?

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  • Real Madrid and Endrick: the situation is unstable

    Savio, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was speaking about the club's situation after two defeats in La Liga. "I follow from Brazil. The situation is unstable, but I hope Mourinho has enough experience to save the team. I am a fan of Flamengo and Real Madrid, and I am always here in Brazil sending my positive energy."

    Asked whether Real Madrid still have time to recover, he replied: "Yes, I think so. The team has the ability and enough time," before issuing a warning: "But things cannot be allowed to continue like this for a long time."

    "Of course there are very important players, very talented players," he added. "They must adapt, and we will see what happens."

    Endrick also drew praise. "In Brazil he was very talented. At Palmeiras, he caught my attention with his performances at a young age. But of course, he is now at a different team, a very big one, so he is under great pressure, and he is still young," Savio said, stressing that the forward needs one fundamental thing: "patience" to bring out everything he has.

    He concluded: "I think he has great talent that has not yet been exploited, and I hope he shines at Real Madrid because I know him, I saw him in Brazil and he has huge potential."

    Read also: A provisional date: one single step separates Militao from a return to Real Madrid

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