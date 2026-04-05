The 'Cooperation Killer' takes on everyone... Five must-watch matches in the final round of the Joi League

All eyes are on the 20th and final round of the Joi Elite Under-21 League, which marks the culmination of a season packed with excitement and competition, as many young stars seek to seize this last opportunity to prove their worth and catch the eye before the curtain falls on the tournament.

This round carries particular significance, not only in terms of deciding the final standings, but also given the desire of rising talents to prove their worth for a promotion to the first team and leave a strong impression that enhances their future prospects within the major clubs.

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This round features a number of talents capable of confirming their strength and consistency throughout the season, led by Basem Al-Arini, Al-Taawoun’s star and the competition’s top scorer, who is looking to continue his brilliance and lead his team to finish the season in the best possible way.