The competition is fierce! FC Bayern Munich have apparently made enquiries about the PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain is holding out for a €90 million fee. Yet Bayern Munich, the German record champions, either cannot or will not match that sum.

Bayern and several other top clubs were already keen on the winger last summer, but PSG blocked the move. Instead, the Bavarians signed Luis Diaz for a reported €70 million from Liverpool—a masterstroke that has since paid dividends.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that the Munich side are still searching for another versatile forward.