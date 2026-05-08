According to Sky, sporting director Max Eberl hasbeen exploring the possibility of a transfer over the past few days. However, the outcome was reportedly disappointing.
Translated by
The competition is fierce! FC Bayern Munich have apparently made enquiries about the PSG star
Paris Saint-Germain is holding out for a €90 million fee. Yet Bayern Munich, the German record champions, either cannot or will not match that sum.
Bayern and several other top clubs were already keen on the winger last summer, but PSG blocked the move. Instead, the Bavarians signed Luis Diaz for a reported €70 million from Liverpool—a masterstroke that has since paid dividends.
Nevertheless, reports suggest that the Munich side are still searching for another versatile forward.
- AFP
FC Bayern are seeking attacking reinforcements, while Barcola is reported to be dissatisfied at PSG.
This scenario fits Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon most closely; he has been strongly linked with FC Bayern Munich. The Englishman is said to want out of St. James' Park and could slot in behind both Luka Jovic and Harry Kane. According to The Athletic, though, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is the club's internal number-one transfer target.
What about Barcola? The 23-year-old is stuck in a reserve role in Paris and is said to be thoroughly dissatisfied. He came off the bench twice in the closing stages of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern. Yet with his contract running until 2028, PSG faces no pressure to sell next summer—unless Barcola digs in his heels. He is reported to have rejected a contract extension months ago.
Arsenal are already making a strong push for Barcola.
According to Sky, several top clubs are monitoring Barcola. Numerous top clubs are already in talks with his agents, with FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal among the suitors. Arsenal are reported to have stepped up their pursuit. However, PSG have not yet received a concrete offer, though the asking price would not be an obstacle for Premier League suitors.
After a standout 2024/25 campaign (40 goal contributions in 58 appearances), Barcola has still managed twelve goals and seven assists despite limited playing time.
Bradley Barcola: Performance data and statistics compared with last year
Key statistics 2025/26 season 2024/25 (excluding Club World Cup) Matches 45 58 Goals 12 21 assists Assists 7 19 Minutes played 2,762 3,643