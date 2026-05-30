The big question is whether a DFB star who has fallen out of favour is "interested" in a move to FC Bayern

In recent weeks, the names of John Stones (available on a free transfer from Manchester City) and Josko Gvardiol (also of Manchester City) have been doing the rounds. Sporting director Max Eberl has, however, denied any interest in Stones.

Instead, two genuine contenders have now emerged. Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, and, according to L'Equipe, the German double winners are joining Chelsea and Real Madrid in pursuing the centre-back. Both clubs are reported to be in talks with Konate's camp.

Konate already formed a strong centre-back partnership with Munich regular Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig and for France, though Bayern's existing backline of Upamecano and Jonathan Tah is already effective.

Nevertheless, with Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito permitted to leave if suitable offers arrive and only Josip Stanisic remaining as a backup, the club is also exploring defensive reinforcements.

Alongside Konate, Yann Aurel Bisseck has also appeared on Munich's radar, with Bild reporting that the record champions have made formal enquiries. One question is on everyone's mind: "Why isn't he at the World Cup?"