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Ahmed Abdelhamid
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The Ballon d'Or, maker of legends: what is it worth and how much does the winner receive?

Originals
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
H. Kane
L. Messi
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Spain
France
England
Argentina
Italy
Türkiye
Norway
Germany

The other side of the coin

Some moments in football outlive the result that produced them, etched into the game's memory no matter how many generations pass.

A star stands before the world, having outshone his rivals and written his name into the register of the greats. In his hands sits a golden ball that every player dreams of, the ambition the biggest names have chased since their first days in the game.


For decades the award has been tied to the names who built football's glories. What began as an annual honour became a symbol of individual greatness, a trophy that fuels fresh debate and ferocious competition every year. Winning it now defines a career. Supporters lean on it when they measure their man against the legends of past and present.

Behind the lights, the tailored suits and the camera lenses trained on the handover, though, sits another story that draws far less attention. It started more than seven decades ago, and the award has changed in shape and standing ever since, moving in step with football's own transformations.

So what's the secret of this talisman the world's leading stars fight over? How was it made? What's it actually worth, and what does the player who adds his name to the roll of honour stand to gain? Those questions open the door to the other face of the Ballon d'Or, with another night of reckoning for the throne of the world's best fast approaching.



  • From a French magazine to the throne of individual awards

    The Ballon d'Or began in 1956, when French magazine France Football set out to honour the best player in Europe and boost its own standing among football fans.

    England's Stanley Matthews took the first one. After him came a roll call of names that shaped the game: Alfredo Di Stefano, George Best, Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten.

    The field kept widening as the decades rolled on. Non-European players became eligible in 1995, and by 2007 the award was open to every professional on the planet.

    From 2010 to 2015 it merged with the award of the International Federation of Association Football under the name "FIFA Ballon d'Or". Then both parties went their separate ways and resumed running their own prizes.

    A women's Ballon d'Or arrived in 2018, making the award more inclusive

    Decades of history have turned it into something bigger than a reward for one exceptional season. Win it, and your name is fixed in football's memory for good.

  • Is it made entirely of gold?

    Contrary to what its gleam might suggest, the Ballon d'Or is not a mass of pure gold.

    French jewellery house Mellerio make it by hand, a process that takes close to 100 hours and begins around six months before the award is handed over.

    Two brass hemispheres form the ball. Craftsmen then engrave the details of the 32 panels that mimic the shape of a football, polish the surface and etch on the France Football logo alongside the year of the edition.

    A gold bath comes last. The ball is then fixed on top of a base made of pyrite stone.

    The trophy stands around 31 centimetres tall and 23 centimetres wide, and its total weight exceeds 10 kilograms.

    Widely circulated estimates put its manufacturing value at around 3,000 euros, strikingly modest next to its global standing. That figure is not an official price announced by the organising body.

  • How much does the Ballon d'Or winner receive?

    Here's the surprise: the Ballon d'Or winner pockets no prize money from France Football, and no fixed, publicly announced cash reward comes with the award itself.

    What the trophy really delivers is commercial leverage. It opens doors to sponsorship deals and can shift the terms of a player's contract renewal with his club.

    Look at what the game's biggest names have earned from it. Luka Modric picked up a bonus with Nike estimated at around 800,000 euros after his 2018 triumph, plus a special boot released in his honour. Aitana Bonmati's win boosted her commercial presence and brought agreements with global brands.

    Marketing value climbs too. Winning hands a player exceptional standing with companies hunting for stars who can pull in audiences worldwide.

    No single figure covers every winner, then. The return hinges on his fame, his previous contracts, and how well he capitalises on his success both on the pitch and off it.



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  • 2026 battle: who is closing in on glory?

    Attention now switches to the 2026 edition, with the ceremony set for 26 October at the London Palladium. Taking the gala to the British capital is an exceptional move, marking the 70th anniversary of the award's launch and honouring England's Stanley Matthews, the first player crowned with the Ballon d'Or in 1956.

    London celebrates the award's historic roots while the event keeps its global character. That does not mean the ceremony leaves Paris for good.

    Big names dominate this year's race, led by Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabián Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé are also drawing attention.

    Nomination indicators published in October point to a tight battle at the top. Some predictions put Yamal in front. Others have Kane and Mbappé leading the way.

    None of that settles anything, particularly with voting having closed on 28 September.

    One question matters above all: who joins the list of legends and turns an exceptional season into lasting glory, even without a direct financial reward?

  • Read also:

    Far from Mbappe's selfishness and Yamal's claims: another player deserves the Ballon d'Or!

    Mbappe to Real Madrid: forget you, forget a trophyless season, I'm here for the Ballon d'Or!
    Sorry Messi, history counts for nothing in the Ballon d'Or race: and why won't Mbappe do it the Ronaldo way?