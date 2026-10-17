One goal and one assist. The raw numbers don't come close to capturing what the player of Moroccan origin meant to Barcelona in that match.

Real Betis shut the door in the first half. Barcelona couldn't find a way through at all, and it took a corner for Spanish midfielder Rodrigo to nod in the second goal.

That makes the first goal all the more striking. Lamine Yamal conjured it himself, a fierce effort from outside the box that pierced every defensive line Betis had built.

Betis came out hunting an equaliser after the break. Lamine duly teed up a third for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos chalked it off for offside. Yamal shrugged and made another one for the Brazilian.

Manuel Pellegrini's side did strike again straight afterwards. But thanks to Yamal's magic, their goal only narrowed the gap rather than squaring it.