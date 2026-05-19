Accordingly, the German international has accepted Real Madrid's offer of a contract extension and will wear the white shirt for another season. However, to secure his future at the club, the uncompromising centre-back had to drop his original demands.
Translated by
The age limit has been enforced! Antonio Rüdiger appears to have relented during contract negotiations with Real Madrid
Rüdiger had hoped for a new deal covering two additional seasons, but he eventually accepted that, once a player reaches a certain age, the club's rules apply to every professional without exception.
For years, the club's ironclad policy has been to extend the contracts of players over thirty by only one year at a time.
- Getty Images Sport
Rüdiger has been dogged by serious injury concerns.
The Berlin-born centre-back endured a trying season on the pitch. Persistent physical problems dogged the defender for months and ultimately required surgery.
That procedure followed a lengthy medical odyssey that included a pivotal doctor's visit in London, where specialist treatment finally eliminated the pain. In recent weeks Rüdiger has looked fit and unburdened, delivering consistent performances that underline his return to full fitness.
Rüdiger has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia.
Since joining Concha Espina on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he had to fight hard to secure a place in the starting line-up, but quickly established himself as an absolute mainstay under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Chronic hip and knee problems last year forced him to push his body to the limit. Out of loyalty to club and coaching staff, he gutted out the final stages of the campaign while still injured.
In recent years his management has fielded several offers, including a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia, yet leaving the Spanish capital was never an option for Rüdiger. His hunger for top-level titles was the decisive factor in his choice to stay at Real, where, according to AS, he believes his mission is far from complete.
- AFP
Is a shake-up looming in Real Madrid's defence?
His arrival is perfectly timed for the Madrid side, as a major defensive reshuffle looms. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to field Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militão—who remains injured—at the heart of defence for the coming season.
According to the report, though, the future of youngster Raul Asencio remains uncertain, and David Alaba's time in Madrid is up: his expiring contract will not be renewed, so he must leave.
With Militao's recovery still uncertain, defensive reinforcement remains a top priority. Last Sunday, reports emerged that Josko Gvardiol's representatives had approached Real about a potential move.
The Manchester City defensive all-rounder is reportedly eyeing a new challenge amid the club's impending generational shift. Although Real have adopted a passive stance on the Croatian so far, their defensive woes could soon force the club to act.
Antonio Rüdiger: His statistics at Real Madrid
Competitive matches Goals Assists 182 8 4