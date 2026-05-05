"That won't help at all!" Luis Enrique warns PSG stars of a major threat against Bayern Munich

After the 5-4 thriller in Paris, PSG needs only a draw at the Allianz Arena to progress. "Our aim is always to win. That's our mentality. We don't plan to sit back and defend the result," the Spaniard explained, adding that another thriller like the one a week ago is possible: "I don't know if it will be any different. Neither team will accept that the other is better. There will be extraordinary moments."

PSG lifted the trophy in Munich last year (5-0 vs. Inter), and now, en route to the Budapest final on 30 May, they hold a "slight advantage. We are ready," added Enrique.

He will, however, be without injured full-back Achraf Hakimi, likely to be replaced by Warren Zaïre-Emery. The 20-year-old, normally a midfielder, added, "This could be another crazy game. We have to keep a cool head."