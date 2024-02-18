'That pain of supporting Man City and Kaizer Chiefs! What were Amakhosi doing during Afcon break? Du Preez and Saile they are competing about who can run faster' - Fans

A certain section of supporters are now convinced that Kaizer Chiefs players don't deserve national team calls ups after disappointing at Royal AM.

Kaizer Chiefs' start to the year 2024 was not what interim head coach Cavin Johnson hoped for as Amakhosi dropped points against Royal AM on Sunday afternoon.

There was an outcry about the absence of Chiefs fans at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where Bafana Bafana finished third in the tournament and reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2000.

Some supporters have now realized that Chiefs players are not, for now, worthy of a place in the national team as Hugo Broos has been now given a high-five for excluding Amakhosi players. Here, GOAL gives you the views of fans post Chiefs' first game of the year.